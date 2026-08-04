City’s CARE crisis responders expand hours starting Wednesday

(CARE Department photo)

Starting tomorrow, the crisis responders who are part of the city’s CARE public-safety department are expanding their hours citywide. Here’s the announcement:

Effective tomorrow, August 5, the Seattle CARE Department’s Community Crisis Responders (CCRs) will operate from 6:30-1:00 AM daily, citywide. Current citywide service is from 12:00-10:00 PM daily.

This expansion into the early morning and late night hours addresses a significant need for community support during windows of time when our call data shows the highest volume of calls that crisis responders can support, including welfare checks, requests for resources, and assistance with people who are experiencing a crisis. Approximately 84% of the responders’ most common call types come in between 6:30-1:00 AM.

By sending highly trained and unarmed mental health professionals to these events, the CARE Department helps the City of Seattle address underlying needs and connect people in need to long-term solutions. So far this year, crisis responders have responded to 6,279 calls, compared to 7,136 for all of 2025.

The public can continue to call 911 or the City’s non-emergency line (206-625-5011) to request the CCRs, including for welfare checks, referrals, and resources. Call-takers will determine the appropriate response based on the scenario.