Remembering Phyllis L. Ward, 1943-2026

Family and friends of Phyllis Ward are remembering her, and sharing this with her community:

It is with sadness that I share the news that our beloved Phyllis Ward passed away peacefully in her bed on July 24 in the Fauntlee Hills neighborhood. She took her last breath in the presence of friends and her beloved kitties. She suffered from a variety of illnesses that finally wore her body down.

She prepared well for death, wrapping up her affairs, even throwing a big birthday bash to see the many people who meant so much to her in this life. As she approached the end, she exhibited such contentment. She was ready to go and eager to reunite with her wife Edith.

Below is a brief obituary:

In Loving Memory of

Phyllis L. Ward

May 21, 1943 – July 24, 2026

Phyllis L. Ward, 83, of Seattle, passed away on July 24, 2026. She was born May 21, 1943, in Kellogg, Idaho.

Phyllis grew up in Pinehurst, Idaho, before attending business college in Portland, Oregon. After graduation, she worked for a publisher as a receptionist and billing clerk. She went on to work for Henry Hanson, who held the contract for the Interstate 90 overpass, and later worked for the Iron Workers in Spokane, Washington, as office manager. In 1967, Phyllis relocated to Seattle, where she worked for Brower Company as a purchasing agent. She retired from Patent Construction in 2007.

For 45 years, Phyllis shared her life with her partner, Edith Windolf. In 1987, the two bought a home together in West Seattle, where Phyllis put her love of carpentry and home improvement to good use. For decades around Thanksgiving, Phyllis and Edith travelled to Maui and stayed at The Whaler at Kaanapali Beach where, over the years, they cultivated a tight-knit community of very close friends. Maui was her happy place and she chose it as the place where she would like her ashes scattered.

In the past few months, Phyllis was surrounded by love and support from her cherished friends in Seattle, who cared for her devotedly through her illnesses.

Phyllis is survived by her sister- and brother-in-law, Walter and Margot Reichenbach of Germany; her niece, Marle Wolter of Germany; and her great-niece Caroline and great-nephew Phillip Wolter of Germany. She also leaves behind her three beloved cats, Madeline, Maurie, and Riley.

She did not want a memorial service but asked, instead, if donations could be made in her name to Emerald City Pet Rescue at emeraldcitypetrescue.org