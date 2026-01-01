BIZNOTE: New year to bring new home for Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop

Starting off the new year is this announcement of a new home for Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) and The Bass Shop. They’ll be moving from Morgan Junction to the historic Admiral District building that Mud Bay is vacating for its move across the Admiral/California intersection. Here’s the announcement we received this morning from TRG proprietor Frank Gross, who recently bought the 2611 California SW building:

I am thrilled to announce Thunder Road and our roommates The Bass Shop will be moving to the historic Ashcroft Building located at 2611 California Ave SW in the Admiral District here in West Seattle early this spring.

This move nearly triples our current square footage and sets the stage for what I believe will be the very best version of what we do. The building has great bones and our goal is to create an inspiring and visually captivating environment for everyone who walks through our doors.

2026 marks our 15th year in business, and I can’t help but feel extremely grateful to this community, and the community of guitar enthusiasts worldwide that we consider customers, colleagues, friends and family. None of this would be possible without the incredible support from West Seattle and the greater Pacific Northwest. Your loyalty, passion for guitars, and your belief in what we do has put gas in our tank and guitars on our walls and we are forever in debt to you.

Fun West Seattle 1990s era knowledge bomb: When I was a kid this very building we are moving into was the original Alki Bike and Board. Stu, the owner of this establishment, was nice enough to let me put a K2 Shovel BMX on layaway for an entire summer. Come August I must have mowed every single lawn in West Seattle and made enough to pay off the bike. Stu’s kindness and compassion for a young kid who wanted a proper bike was never lost on me and inspires me to this day of how to treat people and run a business.

As for our existing storefront, our new friends at NW Fitness Project will be taking over that location this spring. Here is some info from them about their new location: NW Fitness Project, a celebrated Fremont-based boutique fitness studio specializing in personal training, strength based small-group training, and running coaching, is beyond amped to be moving in for their second location. Known for their “person over program” philosophy and commitment to sustainable, long-term fitness, NW Fitness Project has built a loyal community over eight years through adaptive training that meets each person exactly where they are.

We’re thrilled to pass the torch to fellow small business owners who share our commitment to community investment and are excited to see them serve West Seattle’s active, health-focused residents.

Follow our journey as we restore this 100 year old building and make it our own, one guitar at a time. Look out for moving announcements early this spring.

With love & gratitude,

Frank Gross

Owner & Founder, Thunder Road Guitars