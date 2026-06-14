WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 21 options!

(Saturday sunset, by James Bratsanos)

Happy Sunday – here are highlights from what’s on our West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: 9 am, Westies Run Club runs from Upward PT (6040 California SW) today.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

LOW-LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists will be at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) 9:30 am-12:30 pm, as the low-low tide goes out to -3.9 feet at 10:45 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open every Sunday year-round on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in almost-summer produce-and-products season – asparagus, lettuce, greens, microgreens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, fruit (strawberries and cherries!), more – and many options for baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, poultry, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

MASTER GARDENERS AT THE MARKET: If you have a gardening question, you can get an answer from a Master Gardener! Their weekly clinics at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market continue today, 10 am-2 pm. (Look for their booth toward the south end of the market.)

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and enjoy a buffet breakfast – West Seattle Pride edition today.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

VOCAL TONING: See what it’s all about! Noon at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

PET PHOTOS FOR PRIDE: 1-4 pm free Pride photobooth at Mud Bay (2358 California SW).

SOCCER: West Seattle’s own Rhodies FC plays Bigfoot FC at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 2 pm.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome this afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

GAME CAFE AT MR. B’S: 2-4 pm “Everyone Plays” Game Café at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), presented by White Center Solidarity.

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: First matinée performance of ArtsWest‘s new play, 3 pm – online tickets are sold out, so check at the box office. (4711 California SW)

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S: 5-8 pm trivia with host Morgue Anne at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW)

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight, late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, jazz withwith the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or helping with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!