GRATITUDE: Rotary Club of West Seattle’s thanks for Music4Life instrument donations – even a didgeridoo

(WSB photo, August 8)

One week ago, volunteers from the Rotary Club of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) spent four hours in the heart of The Junction collecting donated musical instruments so Music4Life can refurbish them and provide them to students (WSB coverage here). Today, the Rotary provided the wrap-up, with gratitude for the community support:

The Rotary Club of West Seattle received 78 instrument donations and 1 cash donation ($20) in connection with the August 8, 2026 community donation day to benefit Music4Life held at KeyBank in the Alaska Junction. The instrument donations included the following: cello (3) plus an extra cello case; clarinet (10), coronet/trumpet (2); didgeridoo (1); drum sets (2); flutes (7); guitars [acoustic and electric] (16) plus an amplifier; keyboard (1); mandolin (2); piccolo (1); recorder (4); saxophone (4); trombone (2) plus accessories; ukelele (3); viola (1); violin (8); stands for music, instruments and microphone (9), including light attachment.

Donors who reported the source of information that prompted their donation, included: West Seattle Blog (12); Rotary Street Fair booth (6); event poster (1); Rotarian (5); internet (1).

Many thanks to West Seattle and surrounding communities for their support, as well as KeyBank (Alaska Junction) and Rotary Club of West Seattle members Melissa Johnsen, Mark Ward, Irene Stewart, and Brian Waid for staffing the donation center. Thanks to you, these instruments will live another day to brighten the lives of students and encourage those who teach them.