Comedy, games, music, meditation, more for your West Seattle Monday

(Sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER FOOD DRIVE: Continuing daily at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor) – our story has the list of what they most need.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 11 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily splashing continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), whatever the weather, 11 am-8 pm.

WADING POOLS OPEN: With sunshine and warm weather forecast, West Seattle’s regular Monday wading-pool lineup will be open – noon to 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way, upper park near the north lot) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor saltwater swimming pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NO CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: Weekly 2 pm meeting is NOT happening again this week – per the council schedule.

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUPS: 6:30 pm, weekly group gatherings for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too! $5.

PRACTICE SPEAKING SPANISH: 6:30-8:30 pm, this informal group meets at Future Primitive Brewing in White Center (9832 14th SW), all welcome – just be ready to speak Spanish while participating!

ALKI MEDITATION: Two ways to get contemplative on Monday nights – first, meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: And there’s – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

COMEDY AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: Adam Tiller headlines the monthly show this time, 7 pm, ticket link in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: Two venues offer you the opportunity for trivia tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) and 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

POOL TOURNAMENT: The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska, entrance on California)

PINBALL TOURNAMENT: Register at 7, play at 7:30, at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: End your Monday with a song – karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Big thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!