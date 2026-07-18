West Seattle, Washington

18 Saturday

60℉

WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Launch party at Northwest Wine Academy

July 18, 2026 9:50 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Puget Ridge | West Seattle news | WS beverages

(Photos by Dave Gershgorn for WSB)

The tasting room and patio at South Seattle College‘s Northwest Wine Academy hosted a launch party today for the academy’s summer wine release.

They were happy to see a sizable turnout today. If you’re a wine fan, you should know that student-made wine is available from NWWA year-round.

You don’t have to wait for a special occasion to try it – the tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays through Saturdays most weeks, 1 pm to 6 pm on the east side of the campus’s north lot.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Launch party at Northwest Wine Academy"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.