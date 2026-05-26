CONGRATULATIONS! Two lacrosse players from West Seattle help their schools win state championships

Thanks for the tip! The local Titans Lacrosse Club reported that two of its members, both residing in West Seattle, are part of off-peninsula high-school teams that recently won state championships! We were given permission to share this report from the Titans’ newsletter, plus photos of the champs, both of whom coach younger players too:

The Titans have something special with our high schoolers giving back to the youth lacrosse community. Not only is our group great with the kids, but they are excellent on the lacrosse field themselves. Special Shout Outs to two of our K/2 coaches; Leighton Wagner and Jasper Jacobs on being STATE CHAMPIONS!

Leighton and her Eastside Catholic teammates needed overtime to defeat Mercer Island on May 15th. Leighton, a junior, had the key assist on EC’s game-tying goal in the last 10 seconds of regulation that sent the game to OT.

Jasper and Seattle Prep also needed overtime to claim their State Championship on Saturday over Bellevue. Jasper, a freshman, started the game for the Panthers, tallied a goal in the second quarter, and re-started the play that resulted in Prep’s game-winning goal.