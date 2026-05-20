CELEBRATION: Special awards from Alki Masonic Lodge for Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS juniors

Story by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The Alki Masonic Lodge held their 47th annual School Awards Night on Monday, and 16 juniors from Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School were honored for their achievements.

Each year, the lodge’s Education Council works with school counselors from WSHS and CSIHS to collect nominations for outstanding junior-class members from each school, as part of the Freemasons’ mission “to recognize and thus encourage participation in public-school education,” as its parent organization “has long supported the public-school system as one of the basic necessities in maintaining the American ideal of democracy.” Selection criteria for the award winners includes a holistic review beyond GPA, emphasizing character, leadership, community service, dedication to athletics/arts, and personal integrity.

The 2026 award winners are, from Sealth:

Katherine Ackers

James DiPaolo

Kazune Hansell

Brandon Hu

Brigham Stowell

Maninte Teshome

Takumi Momma

Phillip Nguyen

And from West Seattle:

Jamesia Henderson

Nia King

Ada Rutman

Octavio Sanchez Seger

Christiano Solis

Stella Springwalter

Sofia Bertelli

Keira Collins

All 16 students selected for 2026 awards were actually in attendance on Monday, which lodge leaders noted was a rare occurrence due to schedules, and they commended students and their families for making the time. Here’s the whole group, pictured after the ceremony:

Photo by Jason Grotelueschen:

Front Row: Takumi Momma, Phillip Nguyen, James DiPaolo, Brandon Hu, Ada Rutman, Stella Springwalter, Maninte Teshome, Katherine Ackers

Back Row: Jamesia Henderson, Nia King, Christiano Solis, Sofia Bertelli, Keira Collins, Brigham Stowell, Octavio Sanchez Seger, Kazune Hansell

Students on Monday night were presented with certificates and monetary gifts, and faculty members in attendance from each school were given an updated “perpetual plaque” containing names of annual honorees. Eight students from each school were selected, with two students from each school receiving special recognition as “top students.”

Martin Monk was emcee for the evening, and he noted that he was also recipient of one of the lodge’s student awards in 1979 which was the very first year of the 47-year-old program. He added that 2026 marks the group’s 120th year in West Seattle – founded in 1906 on California Avenue in the Admiral District, and moved in 1952 to the current building on 40th/Edmunds. The lodge’s leader, Worshipful Master Michael Riley, also provided remarks for attendees, thanking students and families for their dedication and hard work.

Pictured above (photo by WSB’s Jason Grotelueschen) from left to right are, from WSHS, assistant principal Tia Yarbrough and school counselor Christine Nutters, lodge leader Michael Riley and (at the podium) Martin Monk, and Chief Sealth school counselor Krista Rillo.

Why does the group honor juniors each year, in particular? Lodge leaders joked that “seniors already get lots of attention” and said that the organization has historically recognized that the junior year is particularly crucial for high schoolers, and thus is the ideal time to recognize high achievement and excellence.

Following the ceremony in the lodge’s upstairs room, attendees and their families enjoyed sandwiches and refreshments downstairs, courtesy of the lodge.