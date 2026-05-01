READER REPORTS: Baseball gear missing; power tool found

First, Kate hopes you will be on the lookout for her 12-year-old son’s baseball gear bag:

I’m thinking it may have been left in our car and stolen by car prowlers? It’s a black and white Easton gear backpack with a helmet, mitt, 2 bats, other miscellaneous baseball stuff. Maybe somebody found the bag or some stuff that got dumped, we’re near 30th Ave SW between Othello & Myrtle. Probably would have been Wed or Thursday, He’s pretty bummed.

And Jeff sent this note about a seemingly dumped power tool found in Alki:

My son found a Ryobi power tool around Admiral and 63rd (Wednesday) evening.

He didn’t want to publish exactly what kind of power tool but email us and if it’s a likely match, we’ll connect you – same for Kate if you find the potentially stolen gear.