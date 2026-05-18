More summer music: The Concert Truck returning to West Seattle, twice

(2024 WSB photo)

Lots of outdoor music this summer! Another announcement today – The Seattle Chamber Music Society Concert Truck is hitting the road again with live free chamber music. Its schedule in June and July includes two West Seattle stops – here’s the announcements:

The Concert Truck returns to Seattle in Summer 2026! This concert hall on wheels brings live chamber music directly to neighborhoods, parks, and markets across the region—free and open to the public. Seattle Chamber Music Society musicians join The Concert Truck founder Susan Zhang, to perform engaging, hour-long programs that transform everyday spaces into vibrant concert experiences. Perfect for families, first-time listeners, and music lovers alike, The Concert Truck makes world-class music fun, accessible, and unforgettable.

The Concert Truck returns to Seattle on June 18!

Summer Festival 2026 Residency: June 18 – July 6

(editor’s note – many dates around the region, we’re just listing West Seattle)

Sat. June 27 | 7 pm | Alki Beach Bathhouse

Wed. July 1 | 6 pm | Seattle Chinese Garden