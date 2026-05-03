BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Northwest Fitness Project sets West Seattle opening date

. (Photo courtesy Northwest Fitness Project)

When Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) proprietor Frank Gross announced his shop’s upcoming move to a bigger new home in The Admiral District, he also announced his current location in Morgan Junction already has a new tenant, Northwest Fitness Project, which describes itself as a “personalized strength-training studio.” Four months have passed since first word of their plan, and now NWFP’s proprietors have sent updates: They’re planning to open at 6400 California SW on July 11, with an open house that “will include classes, movement assessments, bodywork, exclusive merch, and more, with further details to come.” Also, co-owner Jeremy Stewart and executive trainer Steven Pust (both West Seattle residents, shown above) are looking for another executive trainer to join the team in “a full-time training role, not a sales role, to focus on leading small-group classes and working with a roster of personal training clients.” You can go here to find out more about the opening. NW Fitness Project was founded in Fremont eight years ago; the West Seattle studio is an expansion.