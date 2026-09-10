HAPPENING NOW: Last West Seattle Art Walk of summer 2026

Brightening up this gray – but still technically summer – evening, are West Seattle Art Walk artists!

Lynsey Boyle is one of two artists showing their work tonight at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor).

Her visual art is complemented by Loretta Philp‘s stoneware:

And WSN is hosting the West Seattle Ukulele Players too:

ADDED: In The Junction, we stopped to see photographer Maxine Gardner, showing her work at Snip-Its Haircuts for Kids (4506 California SW) tonight:

She’s outside with raffle tickets, but don’t miss what’s on display inside:

Wildlife photos too!

Art Walk is on until 8 pm.