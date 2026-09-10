HAPPENING NOW: Last West Seattle Art Walk of summer 2026

Brightening up this gray – but still technically summer – evening, are West Seattle Art Walk artists!
Lynsey Boyle is one of two artists showing their work tonight at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor).
Her visual art is complemented by Loretta Philp‘s stoneware:
And WSN is hosting the West Seattle Ukulele Players too:
ADDED: In The Junction, we stopped to see photographer Maxine Gardner, showing her work at Snip-Its Haircuts for Kids (4506 California SW) tonight:
She’s outside with raffle tickets, but don’t miss what’s on display inside:
Wildlife photos too!
Art Walk is on until 8 pm.
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