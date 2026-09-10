FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts Roosevelt to kick off season’s second week

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

Chief Sealth International High School students and other fans offered a variety of reasons to cheer in the early going of the Seahawks’ first home game of the season tonight.

They hosted the Roosevelt HS Rough Riders at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.



Our photographer was there for part of the first half. Chief Sealth was down 10-0 at halftime.

In the second half, head coach Daron Camacho‘s Seahawks managed to get six points on the scoreboard – their first points of the season – but Roosevelt added points too, and left with the win, 31-6.

Next week, Chief Sealth is on the road vs. Ballard HS (7 pm Friday, March 18).