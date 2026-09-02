WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen yellow cargo e-bike; car break-in

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

STOLEN CARGO BIKE: Elise is asking you to look out for this stolen cargo e-bike:

She says it was “stolen from my garage in White Center near Shorewood Park (foolishly left it open while I was working in the backyard) yesterday 9/1 between 2-4 pm.” She posted about it on a social-media page and got a tip that it had been seen in Arbor Heights at a house in the 3500 block of SW 99th. Police followed up, Elise said, and were told the bike had been there but was gone. “SPD left since that isn’t enough to conduct a search. This morning I drove by and one of my bike gloves and my lock is outside of the garage door. So I feel pretty sure it’s still in there. I’m hoping SPD will return to investigate further.” But in the meantime, call 911 if you see it. “This is more of a vehicle than anything else to me, I rely on it for commuting, errands, and daycare drop-off/pick-up! Already reported stolen on Bike Index.”

CAR BREAK-IN: From Kris: “Our car was broken into sometime Monday night (8/31) while parked on the street in Fauntlee Hills. The glove box was emptied of all documents. Unfortunately, the documents found … in Upper Fauntleroy are not ours.”