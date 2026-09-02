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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen yellow cargo e-bike; car break-in

September 2, 2026 6:18 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

STOLEN CARGO BIKE: Elise is asking you to look out for this stolen cargo e-bike:

She says it was “stolen from my garage in White Center near Shorewood Park (foolishly left it open while I was working in the backyard) yesterday 9/1 between 2-4 pm.” She posted about it on a social-media page and got a tip that it had been seen in Arbor Heights at a house in the 3500 block of SW 99th. Police followed up, Elise said, and were told the bike had been there but was gone. “SPD left since that isn’t enough to conduct a search. This morning I drove by and one of my bike gloves and my lock is outside of the garage door. So I feel pretty sure it’s still in there. I’m hoping SPD will return to investigate further.” But in the meantime, call 911 if you see it. “This is more of a vehicle than anything else to me, I rely on it for commuting, errands, and daycare drop-off/pick-up! Already reported stolen on Bike Index.”

CAR BREAK-IN: From Kris: “Our car was broken into sometime Monday night (8/31) while parked on the street in Fauntlee Hills. The glove box was emptied of all documents. Unfortunately, the documents found … in Upper Fauntleroy are not ours.”

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2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen yellow cargo e-bike; car break-in"

  • MKN September 2, 2026 (8:33 pm)
    Reply

    I know this is too late, but that bike passed my house near Trenton Street heading towards Westwood this afternoon.  I hope you get back.

  • Maybe September 2, 2026 (8:50 pm)
    Reply

    If that is a rental house, you can find out the owner and contact them and potentially get inside with the owner. Go to King County parcel viewer.. enter the address. Select property tax and it will show you where the property tax bill goes.. if it’s not at the same address then it’s likely a rental.. and you could contact them and ask them to help you look for your bike. And yes, it would be great if the police could take care of that but unlike the.’old days.’ (where you could even report suspicious behavior and actually get the police to respond) so give that a try? Sorry that happened to you.To the person who got the documents taken out of your glove box: Police of recommended for years that you take a photo of it on your phone and it no longer keep your registration insurance or anything else in the glove box. Police will happily accept a screenshot because they know it puts you at risk to have that personal information in your glove box..

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