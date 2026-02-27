BIZNOTE: Delphinium Delicatessen planned south of Admiral

Another new business location that just turned up in city permit filings this week already has put up signage. Thanks to Stacy for the tip on that; we went by 3902 California SW this afternoon to see the site for forthcoming Delphinium Delicatessen. It’s planned for the space inhabited by West Seattle Tattoo before that business joined the exodus to The Junction. Here’s a closer look at what the signage says:

(If you can’t read the fine print, it promises, “A specialty market with fine groceries and goods.”) On its early-stage website, Delphinium also promises “whole-wheel cheeses.” The site plan shows a kitchen – might that mean prepared food? We have a message out to the proprietor to find out more.