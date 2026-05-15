BASEBALL: Chief Sealth IHS has one more chance to make it to state

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG

(Sealth’s Oliver Pivar with a hit)

Though they lost the district championship game last night, the Chief Sealth International HS Seahawks have one more chance to make it to state.

(Sealth’s Julian Reinhardt throws to 1st base)

Nathan Hale scored in the 1st, 2nd, and 4th innings, winning 6-0. Sealth stranded runners in multiple innings and would have scored in the fifth inning if it weren’t for a great catch in the outfield off of a Jaxton Daily (below) deep flyball.

Sealth also had runners picked off in the first two innings and another base running out in the 4th inning.

Ezra Cox (above) pitched the first three innings but was pulled in the 4th inning with zero outs. Jaxton Daily relieved Cox and pitched the 4th and 5th inning.

Nevin Pivar (above) pitched the 6th inning.

(Sealth’s Graham Hull throwing from the outfield)

Tomorrow head coach Ernest Policarpio‘s Seahawks play Cedarcrest at 1 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center; the winner goes to state.