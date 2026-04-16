FOLLOWUP: What the city says about east-of-35th encampment sweep, and what’s next

(WSB photo, Wednesday morning, 35th/Edmunds)

As promised, we asked the city followup questions about the sweep on Wednesday in the encampment area east of 35th, from West Seattle Stadium to Camp Long. Here are the answers we received late today:

WSB: How much stuff was removed?

REPLY: “During the restoration, approximately 2.5 tons of debris were removed.”

WSB: How many people were connected with shelter?

REPLY: “(The Unified Care Team) connected five people with shelter and one with case management services.”

WSB: What’s next?

REPLY: “Planning is underway in coordination with multiple City departments to maintain the area so that it remains clean and accessible for public use.”

We also noted that there was no hint of the sweep plan when the city answered our inquiry last Thursday about plans for the site; the notice we showed on Monday said it had been posted Friday, so it was clearly in the planning phase when we inquired. The city’s response noted: “The UCT does not share specific resolution dates externally due to staff safety and possible changes in scheduling due to resource constraints.”