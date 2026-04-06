Where to play tennis? Where to play pickleball? Seattle Parks asks for feedback on ‘draft racquet sports strategy’

For almost two years – since the battle over a now-scrapped plan to convert a former tennis area at Lincoln Park to pickleball – Seattle Parks has been working on a new “racquet-sports strategy.” Now, it’s out, released late today. At the heart of it: Parks says striping courts for both tennis and pickleball isn’t optimal, so the “draft racquet sports strategy” proposes each sport get its own focus sites “to balance the needs of pickleball and tennis users in our park system.”

The strategy is spelled out here in exhaustive detail, for sites around the city. We’re just pulling out the West Seattle mentions, starting with:

For Phase I, the existing dual use courts will be designated for the racquet sport listed below in Table 1. The racquet sport chosen was informed by the level of existing Seattle school use, pre- and post-dual use demand, and the site’s ability to best meet the needs of a particular racquet sport over the other.

It is recognized that this approach will immediately result in a loss in the total number of available pickleball courts. To see how we plan to address this, see [“expansion” section].

Table 1. Proposed Dedicated Use Change Alki Playground

Tennis Delridge Playfield

Pickleball Walt Hundley Playfield

Tennis

Then, there’s a section about “hubs,” with only one proposed in West Seattle:

In April of 2024, three locations were designated “hubs” meaning they were dedicated specifically to tennis or pickleball. These sites were Lower Woodland (tennis), Amy Yee (tennis) and Green Lake Park East (pickleball). … At the same time as these designations, we set out to identify additional hub locations in the city for both racquet sports. … Table 2. Proposed Additional Hub Locations Solstice Park

Tennis Capital investments like lighting and court covering should be focused first on hub locations to have the greatest impact on the greatest number of users. … A “Hub Advisory Group” will be established for each hub location. These advisory groups are intended to provide streamlined communication and organized coordination with SPR. Ideally, an advisory group will be formed for each hub by the end of 2026. …

Finally, there’s a “Table 3” identifying whether pickleball sites will be “open play” or “drop-in/reservation.” This list only mentions one West Seattle location, Delridge Playfield, which would be “drop-in/reservation.”

As for the acknowledgment above that the new “strategy” would reduce the number of available pickleball courts, Parks explains in the website’s “expansion” section that it needs room and money to add more, but in 2027 it will look at some possibilities, including these West Seattle mentions:

…Determine alternative locations for pickleball courts on existing impervious surfaces near Alki Playground, Walt Hundley Playfield … within a reasonable proximity of the existing sites. … The following courts also have the potential for added density when resurfaced: …Delridge Playfield

Besides the linked webpage, Parks also has the entire “draft strategy” in report format here.

WHAT’S NEXT: Over the next month-plus, Parks plans an online survey and four meetings (none in West Seattle), as listed in a news release:

April 16 at 9 am – ONLINE SURVEY LAUNCH

April 23 at 6 pm – BOARD OF PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSIONERS MEETING (VIRTUAL OR IN-PERSON) 100 Dexter Ave N.

May 4 at 6:30 pm – BITTER LAKE COMMUNITY CENTER (IN PERSON) at 13035 Linden Ave N

May 7 at 7 pm – GARFIELD COMMUNITY CENTER (IN PERSON) at 2323 E Cherry St

May 9 at 10:30 am – VAN ASSELT COMMUNITY CENTER (IN PERSON) at 2820 S. Myrtle St.

All in-person meetings are scheduled for two hours with doors opening 30 minutes prior to start time. To view the agenda and respond to the online invitation please go to the project website RS – Engage! | Outdoor Racquet Sports Strategy | Engage Seattle Parks. Registration is not required but is appreciated to help us plan for attendance numbers. Following the conclusion of engagement, the final strategy will be published on the project website and begin implementation.

More on the engagement/feedback options can be found on this site.

P.S. For anyone wondering – Lincoln Park is not mentioned in the draft, for either sport.