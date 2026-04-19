From West Seattle to Boston: See the local runners representing in Monday’s Boston Marathon

Thanks to Joe Drake for arranging and sending what’s become an annual tradition – the group photo of West Seattleites who have traveled cross-country to run the Boston Marathon!

The 130th running of the Boston Marathon will take place on Monday (April 20). A sizable contingent of West Seattle runners and their enthusiastic supporters have flocked to Beantown to participate in the most prestigious annual marathon in the world. Some of them gathered at the Marathon Expo for a pre-race photo op. Shown above, from left to right, are Kyle Oman, Treva Thomas, Michael Nguyen, Shannon Chappon, Huy Son, Mike Marshino, Joe Drake, Patti Shuster, Becca Gehring Brown, Jonathan Brown, Eric Eagle, and Marie Skoor.