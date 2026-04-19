WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 21 options, morning to night!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Happy Sunday! Unique events and recurring events – some with special features today – are in our lineup for your Sunday, mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY WITH SPECIAL CLASS @ LAKE WASHINGTON PT: The Westies Run Club is meeting at Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) at 9 am today for a today’s Sunday Funday run, followed by a special class. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

RICE, BEANS, & HAPPINESS POP-UP: 10 am-2 pm at Milpa Masa (34th SW and SW Webster), serving up chilaquiles, pozoles, and tacos.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open every Sunday year-round on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in full spring produce-and-products season – roots, greens, microgreens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – and an abundant selection of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and enjoy a buffet breakfast.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB POP-UP: BYO book silent-reading event at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 10:30 am-12:30 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

THROWDOWN IN THE SOUND: Final day of this big tournament for Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby, though it’s in North Seattle – you’re invited to head up and cheer them on! 12:45 pm, details in our calendar listing. (13024 Stone Avenue N.)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re invited to hang out this afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FABRIC PAINTING WORKSHOP: 3 pm, learn from artist Stacey Sterling at Alki Arts in Morgan Junction (6030 California SW).

SECOND MATINEE OF ‘WALDEN’: ArtsWest‘s current play has a 3 pm curtain today – get ticket(s) here. (4711 California SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Student showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover.

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: 3:30-5:30 pm monthly meeting of the area’s biggest resistance group, featuring an immigration lawyer as guest speaker, plus a potluck, at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW).

50TH ANNIVERSARY ORGAN CONCERT: First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) celebrates the first half-century of its organ with the first of four free (donations welcome) concerts, 7 pm.

LIVE AT TIM’S: 7 pm, burlesque at Tim’s Tavern – show’s titled “Stripped Down.” (16th SW & SW 98th, White Center)

SUNDAY SERVICE ‘FAKE CHURCH’: 7 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), “We’ll sing together, read together, give some thanks together, dance together, and there will be candles.” Music, poetry, even a “group tarot reading.” Plus, proceeds benefit the West Seattle Food Bank. Get your ticket(s) here!

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or helping with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!