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Need to shred? Free drive-up/ride-up shredding Wednesday at Village Green West Seattle

April 19, 2026 12:55 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Environment | West Seattle news

With the tax deadline just past, you might have old paper documents you’re ready to shred and recycle. Just announced – a chance to do that for free this Wednesday (April 22), 1-4 pm!

Got sensitive documents piling up at home? We’ve got you covered! Join us for a FREE community shredding event with Liberty Shredding at Village Green West Seattle!

Secure, on‑site shredding

FREE (up to 3 boxes per person)

Just drive up and shred with confidence! Hearthside Driveway (building two)

Village Green West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is at 2615 SW Barton.

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