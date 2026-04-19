Need to shred? Free drive-up/ride-up shredding Wednesday at Village Green West Seattle

With the tax deadline just past, you might have old paper documents you’re ready to shred and recycle. Just announced – a chance to do that for free this Wednesday (April 22), 1-4 pm!

Got sensitive documents piling up at home? We’ve got you covered! Join us for a FREE community shredding event with Liberty Shredding at Village Green West Seattle!

Secure, on‑site shredding

FREE (up to 3 boxes per person)

Just drive up and shred with confidence! Hearthside Driveway (building two)