FOLLOWUP: Sweep reportedly planned this week at Rotary Viewpoint Park (and vicinity) encampment

(March 29, emergency response at 35th/Alaska after assaults)

We’re at City Hall, where District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka and staff just confirmed that a sweep is planned at the Rotary Viewpoint Park (etc.) encampment off 35th SW and SW Alaska this week. We were here for a new periodic media Q&A opportunity with councilmembers (Saka was one of two participants) when we got first word from Keith Hughes of nearby Westside Neighbors Shelter, currently closed for the season to overnight stays and closed TFN for other services because of renovation/repair work, He CC’d us on communication to th city expressing concern that temperatures are forecast into the 30s Wednesday night. This all follows recent incidents including an overdose death a few days ago and the recent assaults on three people. We’ll be looking for posted notices once we get back to the peninsula, and we’re checking with the city reps who did not mention any sweep plans when we inquired last week. If this indeed happens Wednesday, it would be one day before a neighborhood group is scheduled to meet for an update on the situation.