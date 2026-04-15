FOLLOWUP: Sweep under way at encampment east of 35th SW

(WSB photos)

Back on Monday, we reported on the city notices posted to warn people to clear out of the encampment east of 35th, from the stadium to SW Brandon, by 9 am today, because of sweep plans. We just went over to check, and crews are indeed there now. We saw them from 35th/Edmunds (above) to Rotary Viewpoint Park (1st photo below) to the future dog park on the south side of the stadium lot (2nd photo below).

The encampment was reported to have extended into the woods to the east, and has been the site of trouble, most recently an assault that injured three people, with two hospitalized in critical condition, and an overdose death last week. As for the people who were camping there, when we went through a little while ago, people with filled carts on wheels lined the sidewalk on the north side of the stadium driveway. We’ll be checking with the city later in the day regarding how many people they contacted at the site. Also note, the outside northbound lane of 35th is currently coned off because of vehicles related to the sweep.