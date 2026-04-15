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FOLLOWUP: Sweep under way at encampment east of 35th SW

April 15, 2026 10:59 am
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news

(WSB photos)

Back on Monday, we reported on the city notices posted to warn people to clear out of the encampment east of 35th, from the stadium to SW Brandon, by 9 am today, because of sweep plans. We just went over to check, and crews are indeed there now. We saw them from 35th/Edmunds (above) to Rotary Viewpoint Park (1st photo below) to the future dog park on the south side of the stadium lot (2nd photo below).

The encampment was reported to have extended into the woods to the east, and has been the site of trouble, most recently an assault that injured three people, with two hospitalized in critical condition, and an overdose death last week. As for the people who were camping there, when we went through a little while ago, people with filled carts on wheels lined the sidewalk on the north side of the stadium driveway. We’ll be checking with the city later in the day regarding how many people they contacted at the site. Also note, the outside northbound lane of 35th is currently coned off because of vehicles related to the sweep.

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11 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Sweep under way at encampment east of 35th SW"

  • Mike April 15, 2026 (11:09 am)
    Reply

    Good, it was getting out of control.  

  • Jake April 15, 2026 (11:24 am)
    Reply

    This did nothing. People are still out on the streets. Sweeps are stupid, shame on Katie for continuing cruelty of Harrell’s regime. 

    • Paul April 15, 2026 (12:11 pm)
      Reply

      What do you suggest should be done?  These people feel that parks are their homes, causing the parks to become unavailable for people to use.  The ongoing crime from the majority of the camps is out of control.  It is also clearly illegal to “camp or live” in a park, city ordinance.  Why should all of the neighbors be subjected to the ongoing crime at this spot?  I am always open for solutions, but I have yet to see one provided by anyone that makes sense.  

    • Melissa April 15, 2026 (12:16 pm)
      Reply

      Absolutely. It’s a washing machine for these folks. Traumatizing and accomplishes nothing.

  • Marcus April 15, 2026 (11:38 am)
    Reply

    Time for manditory housing, manditory treatment and mandatory rehabilitation. The ones who want to be productive contributors will take the deal and the others will flee the city. Let’s try and help these people to a fresh start.

    • jsparra April 15, 2026 (12:12 pm)
      Reply

      Exactly, that’s compassion! Helping, not enabling!

  • JJ April 15, 2026 (11:55 am)
    Reply

    It’s about time.

    • Justin April 15, 2026 (12:10 pm)
      Reply

      Well it was 6 months past about time. But I’m still happy to see it get done. That whole area was entirely out of control. 

  • Seattle Resident April 15, 2026 (11:56 am)
    Reply

    City Parks have operating hours, most posted prominently. Most are closed after dark. Encampments such as this and the trash and heartache that follow might benefit by enforcing existing trespass laws. Unfortunately, most of the people who are staying there will be back in a few days or weeks and the cycle will continue. 

    • Derek April 15, 2026 (12:24 pm)
      Reply

      Trespass and property laws don’t apply when you’re too poor to own land and it’s either private or city owned. So this makes no sense. You can’t force people to never sleep and always be moving.

  • MrWest April 15, 2026 (12:24 pm)
    Reply

    they’ll be back out there soon or somewhere else to create a new problem

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