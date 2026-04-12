City’s proposed ‘racquet-sports strategy,’ separating tennis and pickleball sites, to be discussed at Alki Community Council meeting

As we first reported last Monday, Seattle Parks is circulating a “draft racquet-sports strategy” that would split up tennis and pickleball sites, with an initial reduction in the number of outdoor courts for pickleball. It’s launching a round of feedback starting with a survey opening Thursday, and including community meetings. None of those meetings are planned for West Seattle. But this Thursday, the racquet-sports strategy on the agenda for the Alki Community Council meeting, since the courts on the north side of Alki Playfield are involved, proposed as tennis-only. The ACC meets in-person-only at 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) on Thursday (April 16) and the agenda also includes other Parks issues as well as public-safety updates.