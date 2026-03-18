West Seattle’s 2026 egg-hunt lineup. (Volunteers wanted, too!)

(Pre-Easter bunny photographed by Al)

Though they weren’t listed in the first release of the Seattle Parks spring community-center brochure, the city IS presenting egg hunts at local CCs this year. That’s part of what we learned while compiling the West Seattle egg-hunt lineup.

FAUNTLEROY, MARCH 28: As we’ve mentioned a few times already, the Fauntleroy Community Association is again presenting an egg hunt at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), 1 pm Saturday, March 28. (Egg-hiding/preparing volunteers still welcome – email organizer Candace at blueyvette47@gmail.com)

ALSO ON MARCH 28: The West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a community egg hunt at 1 pm at its campus north of The Junction (4001 44th SW).

SEATTLE PARKS COMMUNITY CENTERS, APRIL 3-4: Parks provided us with this list – Hiawatha Community Center (2700 California SW) at 6 pm April 3, and Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), High Point (6920 34th SW), and South Park Community Centers all at 10 am Saturday, April 4.

HIGHLAND PARK, APRIL 4: New egg hunt, which also is welcoming volunteers:

11:30 am | Saturday, April 4th | Highland Park Elementary Playground (1012 SW Trenton) A neighborhood Easter egg hunt for all ages! Join Bethany West Seattle and families from Highland Park Elementary, try Dubsea Coffee‘s new blend benefiting the White Center Food Bank, and enjoy Tip Top Ice Cream from Highland Park Corner Store. If you’d like to Volunteer for this event as an individual or an organization, here is the form. More information / RSVP can be found here.

FAUNTLEROY, APRIL 5: At about 12:20 pm, after the 11 am Easter service, Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW) will host a hunt for eggs hidden around the church grounds.

Any to add? Email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!