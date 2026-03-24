The egg hunt that isn’t happening this year, and the ones that are

(2025 WSB photo, Lincoln Park)

In recent years, Eastridge Church‘s egg-hunt extravaganza at Lincoln Park, usually the Saturday before Easter, has been the biggest one in West Seattle. We noticed when compiling information for the first list we published that it wasn’t mentioned anywhere on Eastridge’s website – neither for its West Seattle church nor its Eastside main campus. We asked Eastridge’s Heather Westad, who replied, “We are moving away from doing egg hunts this year and trying other things on Sunday morning during service. In West Seattle the kids will have a simple hunt during the service that ties in with the church gathering and other kids Easter activities.” So no Lincoln Park hunt this year, but so far our list has nine others, on March 28, April 3, and April 4 – see the lineup here.