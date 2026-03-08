WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 21 possibilities!

(Last Standard Time sunset until fall – photo by Bob Burns)

Daylight Saving Time, day 1! Sunset tonight will be at 7:04 pm. Before we get there – here’s the event lineup, mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SAUNA SESSIONS FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: As previewed here, Good Day Sauna is at Lincoln Park with special sessions raising money for women entrepreneurs in Africa. We checked early today and some openings remained this afternoon.

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is meeting at Caffé Ladro West Seattle today for a Sunday Funday trail-run adventure – meet at 9 am. (7011 California SW)

WALK WITH A DOC: West Seattle’s Dr. Stefie Deeds invites you to meet up with her at 9:30 am at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st SW and Alki SW) for a brisk walk on the shore.

FREE WEST AFRICAN DANCE CLASS: Sunday dancing! 9:30 am at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in late-winter produce-and-products season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta, more.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Multiple locations and times again today (use the Cookie Finder)!

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s while enjoying a buffet breakfast.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TAX HELP, BUT … 11 am-4 pm at Southwest Library, registration strongly encouraged as it’s been all booked up. (9010 35th SW)

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-1 pm, Westside Wonderspace is open for visiting families. (7018 14th SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re invited to hang out at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

TIM’S MATINEE: Deadgrass at Tim’s Tavern, 2 pm, all ages, tickets here. (16th SW & SW 98th, White Center)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Magical Strings, 2:30 pm. (7904 35th SW)

LADIES’ MUSICAL CLUB: Free classical-music concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW) at 3 pm.

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S: 5 pm-8 pm, trivia hosted by Morgue Anne at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 5:30-7:30 pm, special Sunday night music at The Locöl Kitchen and Bar, with Tomo Nakayama. No cover, 21+. (7902 35th SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, music to close out your weekend, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

