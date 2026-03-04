BIZNOTE: Good Day Sauna to celebrate International Women’s Day by donating part of proceeds

Think global, sweat local! One of this area’s popular mobile sauna services is celebrating International Women’s Day by donating part of the proceeds Sunday to woman entrepreneurs in Uganda. Here’s the announcement:

Good Day Sauna, a women‑owned small business based in West Seattle, is hosting a special community event this Sunday, March 8, in honor of International Women’s Day. One‑hour sauna sessions will be offered for $40, and $15 from every ticket will directly support women‑owned small businesses in rural Uganda.

Each guest’s $5 contribution will be matched by both Good Day Sauna and All the Sky Foundation, tripling the impact of every booking. Funds will be directed to LINKAGES, a Ugandan social enterprise that provides microloans to women entrepreneurs. Guests will also enjoy complimentary baked goods as part of the celebration.

Date: Sunday, March 8

Location: Good Day Sauna at Lincoln Park (at the south end of the beach path)

Tickets: $40 per one‑hour session

Impact: $15 per ticket donated to support women‑owned small businesses in Uganda

Link to purchase: gooddaysauna.com/womens-day