WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 41 notes!

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Happy Saturday! Welcome to the first weekend of spring. Our notes for today/tonight are as usual mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar (if we’re missing something, text info ASAP to 206-293-6302):

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you’re invited to join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

SCOUTING FOR FOOD: As previewed here, today’s the day Scouts will return to neighborhoods where they left flyers asking people to put out donations for the West Seattle Food Bank. But if you didn’t get a flyer, you can still donate by dropping items off at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) between 9 am and noon.

FREE COMMUNITY STORE: In need of food and/or household supplies? Community members, not just school families, are welcome 9 am-2 pm at this free community store at Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon).

FREE RECYCLE/REUSE DROPOFFS + SHREDDING: 9 am-noon is this year’s dropoff event presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, this time in the SOUTH parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). The list of what they will and won’t take is in our calendar listing. Check back around 9:30 am for our first update on how it’s going.

SPRING DAY-SIT: 9 am-5:15 pm, spend the day with Puget Sound Zen Center at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW).

FREE MEDITATION: Get a calming start to your weekend with Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

BUNNY PORTRAITS: The appointment link indicates this special event at Three Little Birds is all booked up!

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

LEARN ABOUT WATERING YOUR YARD/GARDEN: Free class about automatic sprinklers at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor). Class participants get 10 percent off purchases the day of the class!

’80s SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am, sing to ’80s classics with Trent Von from C89.5: Brunch, Mimosas and Sing-along. Table Reservation includes a Brunch Buffet! (2306 California SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! New plants in! St. Patrick’s Day sale continues today. North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group resumes today – details including location are in our calendar listing.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), for families with kids up to 5 years old.

BIKE RIDE TO CELEBRATE NEW SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE: Meet at 10:45 am on the bridge bike path behind Chelan Café (3527 Chelan Ave. SW) for a 24-mile ride to travel some of the city’s newest bike lanes.

SINGING RESISTANCE AT DRAGONFLY: First of two events for this group today – 11 am at Dragonfly (upstairs at 3270 California).

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FOOD & SHOPPING POP-UP: 11 am-5 pm today and tomorrow, “Good Foods and Vintage Goods” pop-up. (5001 Delridge Way SW)

TERRAPLANTED TURNS 1: The first of two first-anniversary business celebrations in South Delridge – vendors, sale prices, and DJs at Terraplanted (9463 16th SW), open 11 am-7 pm today.

GEORGETOWN BITES AND SITES: 11 am-5 pm, our neighbor to the east welcomes visitors today for a unique multi-venue food fest. Get taste tickets at 5813 Airport Way South.

GROUP ART SHOW: Second of three days for Feather in the Wind group show upstairs at Alki Arts (6030 California SW), noon-6 pm.

HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: Chief Sealth IHS> boys host Ballard, noon at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, noon-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open for community visitors on Saturdays, noon-3 pm. Free. (2236 SW Orchard)

MARCHING CHORUS REHEARSAL: If you’re interested in marching and singing during next Saturday’s “No Kings” protest, come to today’s Singing Resistance rehearsal, 12:30 pm-2:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW).

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

FREE PUZZLE SWAP: Drop in 2-4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), “Bring a puzzle, take a puzzle and meet other puzzle enthusiasts!”

ANNIVERSARY PARTY AT MR. B’S: 2-8 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), it’s time to celebrate the first year, with live music, bottle-aged mead testing, and a collaboration with Wolfpack Cellars> (WSB sponsor). Read our recent anniversary interview with Mr. B and Mrs. B here.

‘SMART PEOPLE’: Two performances of the play at Acts on Stage Theater – 2 pm and 7 pm; ticket info here. (10806 12th SW, White Center)

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffeehouse (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Roo Forrest and Friends with originals and covers. Free, all ages.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: Hear the new album by Melanie Martinez, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL Michelle Shocked performs at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm; ticket info’s in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, James Carr Band, The Misbehavers, Pipe Dream, $10 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT AXE KICKING: Axe-throwing included in your $20 cover, with Outshined Acoustic Trio performing starting at 8 pm at Axe Kickers. (10843 1st Ave. S. in Top Hat)

LIVE AT TIM’S: Birdie Fenn Cent, Blue Jay Blue, Barry Brusseau, Joseph Giant at Tim’s in White Center, 8 pm. Tickets here. (16th SW & SW 98th)

REVELRY ROOM: 9 pm, DJ Julie Herrera with the tunes tonight. (4547 California SW)

BELLY DANCING: 9 pm at Mumbai Moonshine (2300 California SW).

SKATE PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Use your voice! Karaoke with Rone starts at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Have a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar, where listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!