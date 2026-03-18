BIZNOTE: Mr. B’s Mead Center celebrating 1st anniversary, now a center for much more than their namesake beverage

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Over the course of its first year, Mr. B’s Mead Center has evolved into another kind of center:

Community.

Dropping in to talk with Mr. B – Brandon Eller – and Mrs. B – Krista Eller, we learned that’s what Year One has brought.

As you might have noticed on our Event Calendar – not to mention theirs – Mr. B’s Mead Center, in what used to be Center Tool Rental at 9444 Delridge Way SW, is a hub of happenings. (That includes their first-anniversary party this Saturday [March 21], 2-8 pm.)

“Lots of art events – it’s a really inclusive space.” Particularly because they don’t charge for use of the space.”They keep their profits; we sell mead,” reasons Brandon. The no-charge policy applies not only to public events but also private parties – from birthdays to memorial services.

Though they didn’t expect this evolution, they’re pleased to facilitate it. “It’s what the community wants,” Brandon says.

They’re also happy to support new artists, and new events, with affordable fees for participants. One example that’s just launching, a Sip and Sculpt session on first Sundays, $15 for participants, whose finished work will be. professionally fired. (Next one, April 5.)

They’re also working with White Center Solidarity, hosting some of their events, like a mending session.

Live music is part of the mix too – “often it’s their first show, or if they’re new to the area.

They’re also supporting new businesses – like in-the-works Duchess Mini-Café (here’s our previous report on that), soon to open on their site – and collaborating with White Center winery Wolfpack Cellars (WSB sponsor).

Speaking of beverages, we wondered how the reception has been for the first mead-focused venue in the area. Customers are embracing it as “something different” that they’re “glad to have nearby,” Brandon reports. (The original Mr. B’s Meadery is still humming along in Fremont, in case you find yourself on that side of the city, though Brandon admits they have been focusing more on this location.)

They say they’ve received the same kind of reception that they’ve been offering to the artists, vendors, and others they’ve opened their doors to – encouragement and support. And they’re hoping to offer more – Krista has applied for grants to support more classes and pay performing artists. For year two, Brandon’s goal is to be able to save money for more repair work that the space needs – “we did a lot of small repairs” to get open and stay open, but now the ex-tool shop needs a little more love.

What’s ahead in the immediate future? They’ve been participating in the Rat City Art and Food Walk – third Thursdays during most of the year, though it’s been on winter hiatus – and plan to host 17 artists for its return in April. But before then, stop by Saturday to wish them happy anniversary (or check Mr. B’s out sooner – tonight, for example, is the weekly Rock Band Gaming night!).