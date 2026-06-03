Here’s why Highland Park Spraypark is missing a favorite feature

Thanks for the tips and photo. A texter sent the pic on Tuesday morning, wondering if Highland Park Spraypark – the only spraypark in West Seattle – was being dismantled; we asked Seattle Parks, and while awaiting the answer, another reader clarified that the “bucket dumper feature” was removed, saying that resulted in “a lot of disappointed kiddos, including mine.” We got the explanation from Parks spokesperson Christina Hirsch this afternoon:

>blockquote>A tower failed and has been removed at the Highland Park spraypark. We are evaluating options about what returns in its place, however we don’t expect we’ll be able to bring something back this season.

The rest of the spraypark – which opened 13 years ago in the space that had previously held a wading pool – remains open, 11 am-8 pm daily. The park is at 1100 SW Cloverdale.