GIVING: Door-to-door Scouting for Food drive on Saturday

If you received a flyer about Scouting for Food, put out your donations for the West Seattle Food Bank in time for local Scouts to pick them up tomorrow. And even if you didn’t get a flyer, you can still give! The Scouts’ announcement explains both:

West Seattle Scouts Launch Annual “Scouting for Food” Drive to Stock West Seattle Food Bank Shelves

After the snow on Friday you may have noticed a higher-than-normal number of Scouts in the neighborhood putting out flyers for their annual food drive. West Seattle’s dedicated Scout units have hit the streets for their annual Scouting for Food drive, an essential tradition that helps combat local food insecurity. Scouts from Cub Scout Packs 793 and 284 and Troops 282, 284, 286, and 8286 have finished distributing flyers across various neighborhoods, and they will be returning to your doorsteps Saturday, March 21st between 9 am and 12 pm, to collect donations.

Historically, these units have helped the community contribute over three tons of food per year to those in need, and this year is set to be just as successful.

The West Seattle Food Bank has shared a specific need for the following critical items:

*Diapers in sizes 5, 6, and 7

*Ready-to-eat meals (such as Tasty Bite pouches, canned soup/stew/chili, and microwave mac & cheese)

We encourage you to add these high-demand items to your collection bag.

Alternative Drop-off Location:

If you missed the door hangers or would like another way to donate, Pack 793 will host a public collection point at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) on Saturday, March 21st, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.