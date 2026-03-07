WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 33 options!

(Photo sent by Jerry Simmons, on the fence at 29th/Thistle)

Happy pre-time change (see below) Saturday! The highlights are as usual mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Second weekend! Find times and locations for nearby cookie booths using the search tool here.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you can join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

FREE MEDITATION: Get a quiet start to your weekend with Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am weekends, sing to classics and enjoy a breakfast buffet at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), ticket link in our calendar listing.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! New plants in! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), for families with kids up to 5 years old.

NEW YEAR CELEBRATION AT SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 11 am-4 pm Chinese New Year festival of activities, crafts, and performances for all ages. The garden is at the north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE DROP-IN TAX HELP: At West Seattle Food Bank (35th SW and SW Morgan), 11 am-3 pm tax help, no appointment needed.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

COMMUNITY WORKOUT: Monthly 11:30 am class with Revive Movement at CrossFit WS (4200 SW Admiral Way).

SCHOOL OF ROCK GRAND REOPENING: As previewed here, the music school is celebrating its reopening after a months-long facility closure forced by flooding in the nearby CVS store. Noon-3 pm music and more – drop in! (41st SW and SW Alaska)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, noon-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open for your visit on Saturdays, noon-3 pm. Free. (2236 SW Orchard)

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY, SATURDAY EDITION: 12:30 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), long-distance advocacy, new participants welcome!

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

HOW TO GROW PLANTS FROM SEED: Almost planting time – but how much do you know about growing plants from seed? 2 pm Garden Hotline event at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), free but registration required.

COOKIE SALES PLUS BEER PAIRINGS: 2-6 pm Girl Scout Cookie booth at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW):

Our Girl Scout troop #42099 is holding a cookie booth sale at Ounces … We are a Daisy and Brownie troop with girls at multiple West Seattle elementary schools who are going to use our funds to support the Seattle Animal Shelter (and celebrate at a trampoline park).

Concurrently, for those interested (and 21+), beer pairings for your cookies!

ROCK OUT WITH JED ZEPPELIN: Live with the music of Led Zeppelin, 2:30 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW)! $15 general/$5 kids.

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

TREAD-A-THON: West Seattle Girls’ Water Polo team 3:30-5:10 pm fundraiser at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), as explained here, with a link you can use to pledge.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffeehouse (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Circle of Songs acoustic event. Free, all ages.

LET’S TALK ABOUT IT! Monthly conversation circle for women at least 16 years old to talk about “the real things,” 6:30 pm at Lagom Studios (4507 SW Wildwood Place).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE MEAD CENTER: 7 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), Best and The Linens, performing live. No cover, all ages.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7 pm, music at 8, for Festival of Friends Bandmixers Community Roulette Volume 4, various genres of rock, tickets here. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THE BYRD ENSEMBLE: Vocal ensemble in concert, themed “Flemish Masters,” 8 pm at Holy Rosary Church (42nd SW and SW Genesee), as previewed here. Use discount code WSBLOG for 30 percent off your ticket!

REVELRY ROOM: 9 pm, DJ Tomás spins. (4547 California SW)

SKATE PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Sing at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

SPRING FORWARD: The twice-yearly time change officially happens at 2 am Sunday, when we “spring forward” an hour to 3 am. That’s the start of Daylight Saving Time, lasting until Sunday, November 1.

