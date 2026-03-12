HAPPENING NOW: Last West Seattle Art Walk of winter

Tonight’s the night that artists can brighten your life at venues around the peninsula! We’ve stopped along the West Seattle Art Walk to see a few:

On Alki, we visited Julie Devine‘s reception at the Log House Museum (61st SW and SW Stevens). Her textured work focuses on the Northwest’s wild beauty.

We also saw Marty Gordon, who’s having an “open studio” at Gary’s Place (2820 Alki SW):

He said this is his first show in the area in a long time, having just moved back to Seattle after living in Atlanta for a while.

We went on to The Junction after Alki – adding that stop shortly – you can see this month’s reception list and map here!

ADDED 7:11 PM: CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor) is often a hive of art, and has a group show tonight.

Above is Rachael Engell, whose work includes depictions of the Northwest’s beautiful birds:

C E Monette is showing tonight too:

(If you miss tonight’s Art Walk, it’s on the second Thursday every month of the year, with receptions usually continuing until 8 pm! And many venues keep their featured artist’s work up all month.)