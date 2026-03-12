Here’s which West Seattle Metro routes will be affected by next service change March 28

Metro is out with specifics on which bus routes will be affected by the twice-yearly “service change” starting March 28. One big change systemwide: All-door boarding on all buses (explained here). As for other changes, we’ve already mentioned that changes will be required as buses are rerouted off SW Barton to prepare for that street’s repaving project. Those constitute all but one of the West Seattle changes we’re seeing; no routes with added or reduced trips this time. So here’s how the changes are described:

ROUTE 21

Route 21 will be on a long-term re-route due to construction and will not serve stops on SW Barton St between 35th Ave SW and 26th Ave SW, it will instead operate on SW Trenton St. Southbound trips will end at a new temporary stop at SW Barton St & 25th Ave SW (stop #39977). Northbound trips will begin at 25th Ave SW & SW Barton St (stop #39990).

RAPIDRIDE C LINE

RapidRide C Line will be on a long-term re-route due to construction and will not serve stops on SW Barton St between 35th Ave SW and 26th Ave SW, it will instead operate on SW Trenton St. Southbound trips will serve the stop at 35th Av SW and SW Barton St (stop #22580) and end at 25th Ave SW & SW Henderson St (stop #39981). Northbound trips will begin at 25th Ave SW & SW Barton St (stop #39990) and continue to serve existing stops.

Also, unrelated to the Barton project:

ROUTE 128

The first and last stop for Route 128 in West Seattle will be relocated from southbound California Ave SW & SW Hill St to southbound California Ave SW & SW College St (stop #32371).

One last local note in the service-change announcement – a reminder that the West Seattle Water Taxi starts its summer schedule on April 11; Metro says it’ll publish that schedule soon.