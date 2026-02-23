BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: School of Rock West Seattle reopening after months of flooding repairs

(WSB photo from October)

Another Jefferson Square business flooded by last October’s CVS pipe break is finally getting back into its space. We told you earlier this month about Dream Dinners West Seattle‘s reopening following flooding repairs; now we just got word from neighboring School of Rock West Seattle‘s proprietor Phil Gustavson that they’re ready to reopen too:

School of Rock West Seattle is hosting a grand re-opening event March 7th, 2026 noon-3 pm.

After being forced to close in October of 2025 due to water damage from a leaking pipe in the CVS pharmacy above the school, School of Rock West Seattle is thrilled to announce that the school will be rebuilt and ready for students starting March 7th. New students who sign up at the grand opening event will receive 50% off their first month’s tuition and 20% off summer camps!

The event will have live music as the house band rehearses during the event. Free trial lessons will also be available to those who pre-book by calling the school at 206.294.3175. Tours of the school and refreshments will be available as well as awesome door prizes including a brand-new Boss overdrive guitar effect pedal for one lucky guest! Guests may enter the door prize drawing for free and do not need to be present for the drawing at 3 pm in order to win.