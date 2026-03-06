WEEKEND PREVIEW: The Byrd Ensemble sings in West Seattle on Saturday night, with ticket-deal offer

Those soaring sounds provide a preview of The Byrd Ensemble‘s concert, 8 pm Saturday night (March 7) at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. And they’re sponsoring WSB today and tomorrow to amplify a ticket deal – use code WSBLOG when you order your ticket(s) here, and you’ll get a 30 percent discount! The Byrd Ensemble is a professional vocal ensemble directed by Markdavin Obenza and usually featuring about a dozen singers. Here’s what this concert, “Flemish Masters,” is about:

This program features music by seminal composers from the 15th and 16th century Franco-Flemish School: Josquin des Prez, Nicolas Gombert, and Thomas Crecquillon. Accompanying these works are two contemporary pieces by British composers Kerensa Briggs and Gabriel Jackson, whose compositions draws inspiration from Renaissance masterpieces.

Holy Rosary is on the north edge of The Junction, 42nd SW and SW Genesee. Get your ticket(s) here and don’t forget to use the WSBLOG discount code!