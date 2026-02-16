WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Otters on a roll and on the rocks

Thanks to the reader who sent that video recorded this weekend near Anchor/Luna Park. This otter, and almost all the otters that live in Puget Sound, are River Otters, not Sea Otters, and as this one is demonstrating, they spend time on land as well as in the water – sometimes getting to and from their dens requires a trip across roads like Alki Avenue, Harbor Avenue, or Beach Drive – that’s where Chemine Jackels got this photo of a River Otter off Constellation Park last week:

Learn more about River Otters via this one-sheet.