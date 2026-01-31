WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another dumped van; abandoned bicycle; more gas theft

Three reader reports:
ANOTHER DUMPED VAN: As discussed at this past week’s HPAC meeting (WSB coverage here), dumped vans have been turning up in the West Duwamish Greenbelt. The reader photo above shows the latest one, which we’re told was found near the Highland Park Way access. The paths into the area are supposed to be securely gated.
ABANDONED BICYCLE: This one turned up in southeast Admiral:
This bike looks like it has been dumped or left for a few days. On 40th between Hanford and Hinds.
MORE GAS THEFT: Via text:
Another street-parked pickup truck got their tank drilled last night, this time at 32 and Cloverdale. last week was 30 and Cloverdale, and I saw your post about another nearby. Might be worth a PSA that it’s not smart to street-park anything with a gas tank that’s easily accessible from below until these guys decide to change neighborhoods.
