Three options for each of two park projects, plus updates from police and more @ 2026’s first HPAC gathering

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The newest plans for relatively small projects in two parks comprised most of the first 2026 meeting of HPAC, the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.

HPAC co-chair Kay Kirkpatrick facilitated, and started with a brief mention of a story we’d broken the night before:

(‘Site plan’ shown in early permit filing)

RV SAFE LOT/TINY HOMES? The city had not notified HPAC – or other community advocates, so far as we know – about the permit filings first reported by WSB on Tuesday night for a new RV safe lot/tiny-home site in east Highland Park. She suggested that people read the report and let HPAC know if they had any thoughts or other feedback. (We have yet to receive answers to the followup questions we’ve asked, aside from the site’s owner, WSDOT, acknowledging our inquiry and promising a forthcoming reply.)

One other topic preceded the Parks presentations – crime/public safety.

SEATTLE POLICE: Community Liaison Officer German Barreto first presented updated crime stats – first the West Seattle/South Park precinct’s annual stats we’ve already reported in coverage of four recent community meetings. Highland Park for the year was up incrementally in robbery, aggravated assault, sexual assault, and arson; for the last 30 days, all categories are down except robbery and burglary. Highland Park saw 16 shots-fired incidents last year compared to 22 a year earlier. Co-chair Kirkpatrick mentioned the chronic problem with people driving into the West Duwamish Greenbelt and causing trouble – abandoning stolen vehicles, for example. The gate that’s chronically broken/unlocked will be addressed by the city, she noted. The area has “fresh tire tracks today,” an attendee noted.

Another attendee brought up ICE activity concerns and asked recommendations. “I’d say record from a distance, don’t get involved,” replied Ofcr. Barreto. He said calling 911 could be one way to discern if you don’t know whether something is an ICE raid or “actual kidnapping” – because until they know for sure, SPD will respond “lights and sirens.” He also was asked to clarify the policy. “We don’t work with them, they just show up.” Kirkpatrick wondered about groups of unmarked vehicles showing up and then heading out together – again, he suggested getting photos discreetly. It was also pointed out, though, that for raids, warrant operations, etc. it could be a gathering point for SPD. Barreto noted that plates of SPD or other local unmarked vehicles would say XMT on them. (Footnote: SPD posted a new clarification of its immigration-enforcement-related policies on the SPD Blotter site today.)

(Photo courtesy Kay Kirkpatrick)

PARKS PROJECTS: First one presented was the south Westcrest Park restroom rebuild. Planner Tizai Mauto was introduced as Parks’ Southwest District planner and brought his team, including Justin Martin, a landscape architect from MIG, who gave most of the presentation on the restroom project. It’s in a conceptual design phase with three options. This is meant to replace the old long-closed restroom (photo above). A secondary goal is to remove infrstructure left over from an old long-removed play area near there, and to replace picnic tables and benches. Total budget for the restroom and the play area: $1.35 million.

Martin said the P-Patch and trails account for the major share of how the nearby area is used. The old restroom building probably won’t be removed but instead will be converted to storage. They expect to protect the big conifer trees near the building. The two ADA parking spots will be redone, with a curb ramp. They evaluated six potential sites; three southeast of the current site are being. considered right now. They’re looking at using the Portland Loo type of restroom structure, since it’s “more vandal resistant” and better for the lower use level they expect from this. Just one stall, like Ballard Commons, and it’s single-occupancy. They’re robust but not cheap, was the explanation.

Then he opened the door to Q&A. First attendee to speak offered more comments than questions about being baffled at how often restrooms are vandalized. They appreciated Concept 3 the most, with its proximity to picnickers. The Portland Loo design means less seclusion for people who want to vandalize, he noted. Second commenter also liked 3. Third commenter agreed and also appreciated the line-of-sight entrance from the middle of the lot. Fourth commenter noted that this area of the park wasn’t discussed much when the rest of the park was developed. Planner Mauto suggested mentioning ideas in the project survey, for building down the road. Fifth, Kirkpatrick mentioned the future public market/housing site for African Community Housing and Development at the end of Henderson should be considered, too. She also pointed out that the dog park area needs better restroom access, which Option 2 would provide. Kirkpatrick also noted long-neglected public art that might be relocatable to the eventual area.

More project info is here; you can answer a survey about the project here.

(Photo courtesy Kay Kirkpatrick)

Next, the Southwest Teen Life Center play-area overhaul, presented by project manager Colin Campbell, who said planning is resuming after a yearlong pause; he brought equipment option info.

What’s not in the budget — He said this is the perfect time for community members to advocate for features they might not see, so they could perhaps be priorities. He noted a variety of grant funds that could be sought too.

The current play area is being repalaced because it’s 20 years old ad at the end of its life cycle. Construction is likely to happen next year. Landscape archiutect David Vader said it’s a “fun” project – he clarified that it’s not the play area up on the forer Denny IMS site, which is school district owned, but this one is city-owned, immediately behind the Teen Life Center/Pool building.

The budget would cover the replacement of the play equipment and wood-fiber surfacing, They want to keep – and repaint – the mushroom structures in the area, he mentioned.

Three options as detailed here – adventurous, less so, traditional.

Option 1 is a “spider web net” type structure that many kids can use at once. It would include a teeter-totter with some unconventional moves. Part of it would match the blue and red colors of nearby Chief Sealth IHS.

Option 2 has a spiral area that even a kid with mobility issues could climb.

Option 3 is more an “in-kind replacement” “post-and deck system.”

This project too has a survey (open until mid-February). It’s early enough in design that they “still could pivot,” the team said.

Though the center is for teens, lots of younger kids go to the pool with their families.

What about outdoor ping-pong tables? asked Kirkpatrick. Campbell said they’ve talked about “things like that, smaller, contained,” like Tek Ball. Maybe some outdoor gym equipment for older kids? suggested another attendee.

Places to sit are really important, said an attendee describing herself as a mom. Someone else elaborated, “Seating options with shade” – sonce that’s a mostly paved area and can get hot.

In other park projects, Kirkpatrick asked about the money for Riverview Playfield turf and indicated community interest in early engagement on that; Mauto pointed her at the person doing the project planning.

For seeking grants to enhance projects, Campbell said the Parks CommUNITY Fund has possibilities, and has ongoing info sessions.