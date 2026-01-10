WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 7-Eleven robbery

The Avalon 7-Eleven store reported an armed robbery early today. The clerk at the 3280 SW Avalon Way store reported to police that a robber “showed a gun” to get away with a bottle of wine around 1:20 am, fleeing in a vehicle that had three other people waiting for him. We don’t have a description of the vehicle but the robber was described as late teens/early 20s, white, male, curly hair, black jacket, gray sweatshirt, khaki pants. If you have any information, the case # is 26-008737 and the police tipline is 206-233-5000.