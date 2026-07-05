UPDATE: Water-rescue response off west end of Alki Beach

9:20 PM: Seattle Fire has a water-rescue response headed to Alki Avenue and 64th SW after a report of someone hanging onto a capsized watercraft – possibly a kayak, per dispatch – about 50 yards offshore.

9:29 PM: SFD responders report another kayaker appears to be towing in the person who was in trouble, or trying to.

9:34 PM: Rescuers, including an SFD boat, are deciding where to take the kayaker once he’s out of the water.

9:36 PM: They’re going to move a medic unit and battalion chief to Don Armeni Boat Ramp and take the kayaker there for evaluation.

10:15 PM: The kayaker was reported to not need/want further treatment and their kayak was to be returned to them at Don Armeni. … Adding a photo of the SFD rescue boat, and kayak, posted in a comment.