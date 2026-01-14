SALMON: Classroom coho’s early hatch surprises students

(Photos taken at Roxhill Elementary with classes of Kyoko Giedeman and Margaret Gamache)

Story by Judy Pickens

Photos by Torin Record-Sand

For West Seattle Blog

Since 1991, West Seattle schools in the Salmon in the Schools program have received their coho salmon eggs in early January, but not this year.

Students returned from winter break to find their tanks already populated by tiny alevin (the first stage of growth).

“Temperature affects the pace at which salmon eggs mature and our mild fall weather caused them to mature much faster than usual,” explained Phil Sweetland with the Fauntleroy Watershed Council. “On very short notice, teachers had their tanks ready for eggs two weeks early.”

In the quiet of hallways across West Seattle, those eggs started hatching into more than 2,000 alevin on December 24. Because they come equipped with a food sac, the alevin took care of themselves until classes resumed. As they watch their alevin grow and change into fry, students will be learning about biology, habitat, and stewardship until release season in May.

Fauntleroy volunteers will assist with an expected 17 release field trips.

Because of construction to replace the Fauntleroy Creek culvert under 45th Ave. SW, preschool and other small groups will release into the lower creek and elementary groups will release into Longfellow Creek.