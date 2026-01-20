Remembering Theresa L. Esztergalyos, 1946-2026

Family and friends will gather in the weeks ahead to remember Theresa Esztergalyos, and are sharing this remembrance with the community now:

THERESA LOUISE ESZTERGALYOS

Our dear Theresa Louise, born on April 2, 1946, in Sandpoint, ID, passed away at age 79 on January 7, 2026, in Seattle.

In her early childhood, Theresa lived with her parents and older brother in the Glengary/Sagle area near Sandpoint, ID before the family moved to Colfax, WA. After a short time there, they settled in Coeur d’Alene, ID, where Theresa attended St. Thomas Elementary School and later, the Academy of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM), graduating before continuing her education at Marylhurst College near Portland, OR.

Before graduating from Marylhurst, Theresa met a kind young man from Hungary, Jules Esztergalyos. He soon asked her to be his bride and in 1968, they were married. Theresa and Jules were blessed with two daughters, Lisa and Maria, who completed their family and brought them great joy. The family made their home in Vancouver, WA where they raised their daughters and tended a lovely cherry orchard. Theresa and Jules loved ballroom dancing and also were fortunate to travel to many foreign countries.

For many years Theresa belonged to the Crafts Unlimited Holiday Boutique group, where she sold her beautifully detailed “Clothespin Dolls’. Her creativity also led her to become a published author with her book ‘The Little Star: A Christmas Story’.

Theresa was known for her kindness, strength, and deep devotion to her family. She was an avid reader, and excellent cook – especially of Hungarian cuisine – and above all else, she possessed a wonderfully creative mind. She was a true artist: drawing, painting, sewing, poetry, needlework, and piano. She had a great fondness for hummingbirds and besides her kitty cats, Puff and Gizi, she also had a little praying mantis friend that she named Montague. Theresa was known for her bright and colorful attire, as well as red lipstick. She definitely was not a Plain Jane!

For the final 14 months of her life Theresa resided at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility (Admiral Heights) in Seattle, so she could be near her daughters and their families. During that time, she made many friends and even began a small art class for fellow residents. Her great and final accomplishment was arranging for a special Christmas tree to be placed in the lobby, decorated with the students’ creative ornaments – an enduring symbol of her generosity and artistic spirit.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Esztergalyos and Maria Esztergalyos; her son-in-law Eric Hanson; her grandchildren (who affectionately called her Mummsie) – Louise Schiele, Charles Hanson, and Rex Hanson; her sister Celine (Smith) Lehman; and eight nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth J (Hudon) Smith; her father Paul W Smith; her older brother Paul Smith Jr; her younger brother Dennis Smith; her husband of 48 years, Jules Esztergalyos; and her son-in-law Kenneth Schiele.

Theresa will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family, friends, and all whose lives she has touched. A funeral Mass will be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 8701 NE 119th St, Vancouver, WA, on January, 30th, 2026 at 11 am. A private memorial service will be held at Brookdale Admiral Heights, date TBD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Brookdale Admiral Heights and Vincent J. Picozzi, MD and the oncology team at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle.