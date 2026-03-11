CLOSURE AHEAD: Construction ahead for playground by Alki Elementary

Another closure alert – this time, the Alki playground adjacent to the elementary-school campus. That playground is getting overhauled as part of the school project, and it will close for construction two weeks from today, starting March 25. (See the design concept here.) The Whale Tail playground on the north end of the playfield will remain open. The playground-closure note is part of the latest project newsletter, which also takes a look inside the new building that’ll open this fall – see it here.