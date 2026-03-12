West Seattle, Washington

TRYOUT TIME! Here’s what prospective West Seattle High School Cheer Team members need to know

March 12, 2026 9:00 am
Tryout time approaches for West Seattle High School‘s acclaimed Cheer Team! Here’s the announcement that Coach Nadine Nguyen asked us to share:

Are you ready to become a part of the State-Winning West Seattle High School Coed Cheer Team? Now’s your chance.
Tryouts will be held in person the following days and times at WSHS:

March 26th- 4:15 pm-6:30 pm
March 27th 4:15 pm-6:30 pm
March 28th 8 am-TBD

To try out, you will need to fill out all online forms and provide a current Sports Physical.

TRYOUT APPLICATION DUE March 13th (Link Below)

Stunt Clinics are on Tuesday March 17th @ 4:15pm-6:30 pm

To participate in Tryouts, Stunt Clinics, and the Cheer Clinic, please bring a printed and signed copy of the following items below to the first day of the clinics/tryouts.

We will also be hosting Cheer Clinics on March 18th @ 4:15 pm-6:30 pm

*For those interested in trying out for our State Winning Competition Team, you are invited to attend our Stunt Clinics where you will learn basic stunt skills.

-Student Athletic Registration Form
-Signed Parent Waiver
-Up-to-date Physical

The Tryout application and required forms are available through the following link tree:
https://linktr.ee/WSHSCHEER

For tips and more information regarding tryouts, follow our Instagram @westseattlecheer

Good Luck and Go Wildcats!! For Questions, email: nmnguyen@seattleschools.org

