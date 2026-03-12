TRYOUT TIME! Here’s what prospective West Seattle High School Cheer Team members need to know

Tryout time approaches for West Seattle High School‘s acclaimed Cheer Team! Here’s the announcement that Coach Nadine Nguyen asked us to share:
Are you ready to become a part of the State-Winning West Seattle High School Coed Cheer Team? Now’s your chance.
Tryouts will be held in person the following days and times at WSHS:
March 26th- 4:15 pm-6:30 pm
March 27th 4:15 pm-6:30 pm
March 28th 8 am-TBD
To try out, you will need to fill out all online forms and provide a current Sports Physical.
TRYOUT APPLICATION DUE March 13th (Link Below)
Stunt Clinics are on Tuesday March 17th @ 4:15pm-6:30 pm
To participate in Tryouts, Stunt Clinics, and the Cheer Clinic, please bring a printed and signed copy of the following items below to the first day of the clinics/tryouts.
We will also be hosting Cheer Clinics on March 18th @ 4:15 pm-6:30 pm
*For those interested in trying out for our State Winning Competition Team, you are invited to attend our Stunt Clinics where you will learn basic stunt skills.
-Student Athletic Registration Form
-Signed Parent Waiver
-Up-to-date Physical
The Tryout application and required forms are available through the following link tree:
https://linktr.ee/WSHSCHEER
For tips and more information regarding tryouts, follow our Instagram @westseattlecheer
Good Luck and Go Wildcats!! For Questions, email: nmnguyen@seattleschools.org
