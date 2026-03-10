What’s next for Schmitz Park Elementary building, after Alki’s new school opens

After three years at the former Schmitz Park Elementary, Alki Elementary will move into its new building this fall. So what’s next for Schmitz Park (5000 SW Spokane), which housed West Seattle Elementary for a year (during the WSES expansion) before Alki moved in? We asked Seattle Public Schools. Their reply: “Schmitz Park ES will be vacant next year. We are planning to implement some minor preventative maintenance repairs late Fall 2026 through Spring 2027.” This year marks 10 years since Schmitz Park Elementary’s final school year; its program became Genesee Hill Elementary in a then-brand-new building.
