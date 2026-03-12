West Seattle Art Walk, ‘Freelance Beaver Detective,’ more for your Thursday

Topping the marquee for today/tonight – March’s West Seattle Art Walk! Here’s the list of venues:

The Art Walk website spotlights the receptions you’ll find tonight, most between 5 pm and 8 pm. Alki, Admiral, The Junction, and Morgan Junction are the areas where you’ll find most of the activity!

Also ahead today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks again to everyone who sends events for us to list!):

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is hosting playspace today until noon. (42nd SW & SW Juneau)

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Escape your home office for a few hours! “Work, Game, Craft, or Chat! At The Void” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Thursdays. (5048 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY RUN/WALK: Free, fun gathering, 10 am, starting from Lincoln Park parking lot #2 – so if you didn’t see it in our calendar in time, make a note on yours for next week! (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Sale today through Saturday!

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: 10:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: West Seattle Library story time (2306 42nd SW), 10:30 am.

FREE HEALTH WEBINAR: 12:30 pm online, Neighborhood Naturopathic (WSB sponsor) presents the free webinar “A Naturopathic Approach to Treating Acne” with Dr. Lauren Oldziej. Our calendar listing explains how to get the link and also how to find the recording if you can’t participate in real time.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS CONTINUE: Look for nearby booth locations and times here. (And scroll down for the time/location of one we’ve heard about directly, in Highland Park.)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Spice on Curve .

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

DINE OUT FOR WSHS BASEBALL: 5-9 pm, West Wings (2329 California SW) hosts a dine-out benefit with part of the proceeds going to West Seattle High School Baseball.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle! Art tonight, too.

FREELANCE BEAVER DETECTIVE AT WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: At 6 pm, Pamela Adams is the guest for this month’s online presentation by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society – you can get the link here.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, now starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk, meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT TIM’S: Doors 6, show 7 pm, with Eric Blue and the Soul Revue. no cover, all ages. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

’90S TRIVIA: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW)

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: Newest West Seattle trivia night! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Spinning happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Supreme La Rock, starting at 8 pm. 21+.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!