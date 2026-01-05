BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: What Morgan Junction’s next new business has planned

When Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) proprietor Frank Gross announced on New Year’s Day that his store (and “roommate” The Bass Shop) will move to the Admiral District, he noted that TRG’s current space already has a new tenant lined up, NW Fitness Project. We’d actually reported six months earlier on NWFP’s tentative plan to take over a different West Seattle space. That didn’t work out but they’re thrilled about moving to Morgan Junction, and have provided more info:

(NW Fitness Project photo: L-R, co-owners Matthew Holland, Alec Bulat, Jeremy Stewart, Norah Davis, Kyle Davis)

The “small-group fitness studio” was founded in Fremont eight years ago and is adding three new owners as it expands. Their lease for the TRG space at 6400 California SW starts May 1st, and they hope to open in June. TRG’s Gross will continue to own the building he’s leaving, and NW Fitness Project co-owner Kyle Davis says, “Having fellow small business owners as our landlords for this first expansion feels exactly right.” He adds, “We’re not expanding because we can – we’re expanding because our community has grown organically into West Seattle. Many of our long-term members have moved to the area, and we have [ownership] team members like Jeremy Stewart who live there. This isn’t about aggressive growth; it’s about following our people.” Stewart, Alec Bulat, and Norah Davis are the new owners that NW Fitness Project is promoting from within. Stewart, who will also be West Seattle’s general manager, says, “We’re proving you can create meaningful career paths for trainers while building something that lasts for clients.” In the months ahead, they invite interested community members to visit the Fremont location for trial classes – “small group” meaning 10 people maximum – and/or connect with the proprietors via norah@nwfitnessproject.com.